Kokomo 11-year-old holds lemonade stand to raise money for families of fallen Indiana officers

KOKOMO — At the corner of Bell and Harrison Street in Kokomo sits Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade Stand, ran by an 11-year-old entrepreneur with a big heart.

Malachi Fronczak started the stand 6-years ago.

"Once I saw on the news an officer died, I said can I raise for him?" Malachi said.

The lemonade stand has taught him responsibility, and the ropes of becoming an entrepreneur.

But it's more than that to Malachi. It's an opportunity for him to give back.

The lemonade stand is a fundraiser of sorts for him to raise money for the families of fallen officers.

"It's just craziness. I don't get why people would want to kill these people. They're nice, generous and loving people," he said.

The latest cause he is benefiting is for the three fallen officers — ISP Trooper Aaron Smith, Tell City Sergeant Heather Glenn and Marion County Sheriff's Deputy John Durm.

All three police officers were killed within a week and a half of each other.

Malachi says raising money is the least he can do.

"There's kids out there that just lost a dad. They need love, cared about," he said.

The lemonade stand isn't a traditional one. All of the profit is going directly to a cause.

Malachi will be donating all of his proceeds to the families of the police officers who have died in the line of duty lately.

This isn't the first time Malachi has held a lemonade stand for fallen officers.

He's been doing it for 6-years and has raised thousands of dollars to give to families of fallen heroes.

The lemonade stand takes Venmo and Paypal. For more information check out the lemonade stand on Facebook.