Kokomo native earns Bronze Star for heroic service in Afghanistan

KOKOMO, IN — A day off from work for Chris Wilson keeps him busy with cars at home in Kokomo, a passion that runs in the family. His father, Allen Wilson II, races cars professionally.

“Probably in 1995 when I won the nationals in Brainerd Minnesota. He (Chris) is the most proud of the trophy, kind of like I am of his Bronze star.”

Chis earned this Bronze Star medal outside of his family garage.

“I think I'm more proud of his Bronze star than he is,” said Allen.

"Sounds cheesy, I get it, but uh, people do things not for money, not for accolades, they do things because they feel it's the right thing to do," Chris said.

He chose the right thing, while serving as a Para-rescue team leader, for the Airforce.

"We are so humble that no one really knows that we exist,” said Chris.

The silent professionals go to places with limited access where others don't have the resources, equipment, and training they do.

"So we were essentially deployed EMS," Chris said.

On August 26th, 2021, Chris's para-rescue team helicoptered to the Kabul International Airport during America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

When asked what it was like on that day, Chris told WRTV Anchor Megan Shinn there was "multiple opportunities for mixed emotions."

"Mothers trying to hand you their children, cause they thought that was the best solution. You had desperation at its maximum extent." Chris said.

A suicide bomb exploded, killing thirteen service members including Logansport native, Corporal, Humberto Sanchez.

Chris says his team responded and swept the area to make sure no one was left behind. Then he discovered he and Sanchez had a local tie.

"You know, two Hoosiers in the same spot. And later I found out… that he was in fact from Indiana. So, hits closer to home."

In all, American Service members saved more than 130,000 people.

"Yeah, I'm so proud of him," said Allen. "And you know it's not about me, but I think that's one thing they've learned from me is to work hard and Chris works very very hard.”

Like father, like son, Chris dedicates his accomplishments to others.

"Really the recognition from that medal is yeah some things I did do personally, but mores what my team did,” Chris said. "Truly just wanted to recognize my community Pararescue."

Chris and Allen both share a passion for work beyond the accolades whether it near or far away from the Hoosier state.

"The folks out there, service men and women that are doing great things all the time and they don't even realize that they are making big impacts,” said Chris.

Chris rescued more than 12,000 refugees, 10% of the total evacuated. Fifteen years of service for Chris means fifteen years' worth of deployments away from Indiana family.

Right now, he's based outside the state of Indiana, but Chris made it back in time from deployment to see his dad win the competition eliminator class at the auto club NHRA finals in Pomona.