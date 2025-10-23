Krannert Park indoor pool closed for repairs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks and Recreation announced on social media that Krannert Park Pool will be closed until further notice due to "safety concerns and for repairs."

Indianapolis City-County Councilor Jared Evans posted on social media that park staff are working quickly to reopen the pool.

"Right now, it looks like the pool liner may have been installed wrong, but they believe it's still under warranty," Evans wrote. "Details are still coming together, but I'll keep in touch with Indy Parks to make sure this gets addressed fast and done right."

The Krannert Park family center reopened in January 2024 after a $10.8 million renovation. The new indoor pool was the crown jewel of the project, along with a glass garage door that connects to the outdoor splash pad. Other improvements included the new indoor fitness and weight room.