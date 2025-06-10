Lane closures scheduled on I-65 north of downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Lane closures are set to begin on Interstate 65 north of downtown Indianapolis due to concrete patching work.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, starting around 9 p.m. on Friday, June 13, the two left lanes of southbound I-65 will close between 38th Street/Kessler Blvd. (Exit 119) and 21st Street (Exit 115).

One lane will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 16, while one lane will remain closed through Wednesday, June 18, at 6 a.m. Additional lane closures may occur in this area throughout the fall.

Drivers are advised to slow down, exercise caution, and drive distraction-free in work zones. All work is subject to weather conditions, and schedules may change.

