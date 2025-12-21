Last-minute holiday shopping? Tips to save money and avoid stress

Indiana — With only a few days left before the holiday, shoppers and experts alike say planning, flexibility and smart use of technology can help save money and reduce stress.

Donna Miracle was among hundreds of shoppers at the Meijer in Noblesville on Friday, still searching for gifts as Christmas approaches.

“I’m left to stocking stuffers which... last minute, get all the little things to put in the stockings,” Miracle said.

For many shoppers, the final days before Christmas mean crowded stores and items flying off the shelves quicker than usual.

Chad Clark, store director at the Noblesville Meijer, said preparation is the best way to stretch a budget.

“Just come in with a plan and try to have fun with it,” Clark said.

Clark encourages shoppers to plan ahead by creating shopping lists and looking up deals online beforehand.

“Look at our online ads and look at all the different savings, lots of great sales and toys and just throughout the store,” he said.

As the holiday crunch intensifies, some popular items may sell out quickly.

John Talbott, a senior lecturer of marketing at Indiana University who specializes in retailing, said shoppers should act fast when they find an in-demand item still available.

“Buy it now. It's not going to get marked down, it's going to get sold to somebody else,” Talbott said.

Talbott also suggests shoppers use technology to help comparison shop and find the best prices.

“I think just consider using an AI tool... ChatGPT search and ask it to look for best prices on various objects that you might be interested in,” he said.

For those considering putting purchases on a credit card, Talbott offered a word of caution.

“Don't wake up with that January hangover in terms of a giant credit card bill....it's more important to be with families and friends and loved ones, and that's what really counts,” he said.

Miracle acknowledged that last-minute shopping can feel overwhelming but encourages shoppers to embrace the season rather than stress over it.

“Just relax with it and have fun. It’s a season of celebrating fun and family and to enjoy it,” she said.

For shoppers willing to wait, experts predict retailers will offer significant markdowns after Christmas, particularly on holiday-themed merchandise, making it an ideal time to get a head start on next year’s celebrations.