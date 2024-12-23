Last-minute shoppers guide to getting gifts before Dec. 25

INDIANAPOLIS — The final push to get gifts ahead of Christmas is on but many stores say you still have time to get the perfect gift right on time.

For many, Monday afternoon marks the last day you can order items online and have them arrive by Christmas.

According to Walmart, if you order online by 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, items could still arrive by Dec. 25.

You can also order by 4 p.m. local time on Dec. 24 for Express Delivery or by noon on Christmas Eve for same-day pickup.

On Amazon, many products are labeled based on their estimated arrival.

On Sunday, the Keystone Fashion Mall was filled with hundreds of shoppers looking to finish shopping.

The Fashion Mall at Keystone is open every day until Dec. 25 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. On Christmas Eve, it will close at 6:00 p.m.

“I’m a last-minute shopper that left her list at home so now I'm a little bit of a panic shopper today,” explained Kathy from West Lafayette.

A few miles south of Keystone, the Good Neighbor shop off Massachusetts Avenue encourages those who cannot get gifts shipped in time to shop locally.

“Go local because people will be more entitled to help you and more willing to do that and maybe stick to things that you know everyone would like,” explained assistant manager Maya Lebeau.

More information on last-minute shopping at Walmart can be found ontheir website.

