Late Colts owner Jim Irsay's legendary collection to be auctioned next year

INDIANAPOLIS — The world-renowned collection of hundreds of historic and culturally significant artifacts assembled by the late Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will be sold at auction beginning in March 2026.

The collection features instruments owned and played by John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Jerry Garcia, Bob Dylan, Kurt Cobain, Eddie Van Halen and Eric Clapton.

It also includes instruments and gear owned by Sir Elton John, Ringo Starr, John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Jim Morrison.

Irsay compiled the collection over decades. It also features sports and movie memorabilia, U.S. presidential artifacts, and rare books, documents and manuscripts focused on American history.

Irsay died in May at age 65. He once said he was offered more than $1 billion for the collection but turned it down.

The Irsay family released a statement about the auction:

"This coming March, our family will begin the process of selling the majority of our father Jim Irsay's extraordinary collection of music, American history, and pop culture artifacts and memorabilia. This decision was not made lightly, but with deep reflection and love for the legacy he built.



Our dad was a passionate collector, driven not by possession, but by a profound appreciation for the beauty, history, and cultural resonance of the items he curated. From iconic instruments to handwritten lyrics by legends to rare historical artifacts and documents, each piece in the collection tells a story – and he was always so excited to share those stories with the world.



He transformed the collection into a traveling museum and hosted free exhibitions across the U.S. He also regularly loaned items to museums, nonprofits, and others for display and research, always with the hope that others would be inspired and united. After all, he always referred to himself as a 'steward' of the collection, never as its owner.



Now, we believe it's time for a new life for the collection, and it's our sincerest hope that these artifacts find future stewards who understand and cherish their significance.



In honor of our dad's lifelong focus on giving, a portion of the proceeds from the sale will go toward philanthropy close to his heart. Giving back was always central to his vision, and this next chapter honors that commitment." The Irsay Family

The auctions will be held by Christie's in New York. Free public exhibitions will accompany the sales. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to philanthropy championed by Irsay.

More information will be available in the coming months at christies.com/irsay.