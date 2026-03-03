INDIANAPOLIS — Snow in March is not too uncommon in central Indiana, and the weather proved that Monday morning.

Late-season snow reminds Hoosiers winter isn't over quite yet

"I'll be honest, I was not too happy," said a man named Emmett, who was out pumping gas during the snowy start to the day. "I was ready for the snow to be done and move on to spring."

"It does feel like it's been colder longer, and definitely more snow this year," said another man named Aaron, who was out taking his dog Kenobi for a snowy walk.

In what some feel has been a never-ending winter, others were excited for the late season snow.

"At first, I kind of saw outside and it was just a little bit. Then the next, when I woke up, there's so much!" exclaimed Emmitt, a home-schooled student who was out enjoying a snowball fight.

Other Hoosiers faced slow morning commutes and extra time for clearing windshields and roofs, a drill we've been running since November.

While the warmer temperatures recently may have you hopeful for spring, it's actually not uncommon to see snowfall in March in Indianapolis.

A typical March (using climate data from 1991-2020) still has between two and three days with snowfall 0.1" or greater.

The snow total in Indianapolis today was 1.0" at the Indianapolis International Airport.

In March, we expect to see about one day with a snowfall total of an inch or greater.

Through the entire month of March, Indianapolis usually sees 3.2" of snow total.

So even though we're starting to get more hopeful for spring weather, Hoosiers like Aaron know we aren't done with winter just yet.

"Not until mid-April, I think, are we in the clear," Aaron said. "Maybe one or two more times, hopefully less. But we'll see!"

"I've been thinking about moving somewhere warmer, actually," Emmett confessed, thinking about all the cold and snow this winter.

As temperatures warmed slowly throughout Monday, much of the morning's snow already melted, a reminder that spring is just around the corner.

