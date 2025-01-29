Latin American immigrants react to Gov. Braun's executive order on immigration

INDIANAPOLIS — People from across the globe now call the Hoosier state home.

These immigrants came to Central Indiana for different reasons — school, work, a chance at a new life.

That’s the case for 25-year-old William, who came to the United States from Guatemala three years ago.

“Guatemala is a beautiful country. Country for the eternal spring. But it is difficult for me. I’m gay, no es illegal ser gay. But it’s difficult," he said.

He works as a cook at IU and relies on the IndyGo bus to get to and from campus.

He says coming to the U.S. created opportunities for his life that wouldn’t have existed in his home country.

“We come from different countries in Latin America where we’re accustomed to living a very routine life and when we get here and see the diversity of opportunities that Hispanics have, it’s really incredible," he said.

Right now, there’s a surge in arrests of undocumented immigrants nationwide.

Here in Indiana, Governor Mike Braun signed an executive orderon Tuesday for the state to fully cooperate with the federal government's immigration policies.

William calls this executive order a mistake and he urges the governor to reconsider.

“A lot of people left their children, siblings, a lot of family to come to this point to be here and then lose the opportunity and go back empty-handed. Being sent back in such a cruel way [is] very inhumane and feels like you’ve wasted your time," he said.

It’s a similar case for Andres Valdes, who immigrated to the U.S. from Ecuador in 2016.

His goal was to immerse himself in the English language.

In a search for sharper speaking skills, Valdes found his life partner.

“For me, the United States was always not just a place where you have to think and act in a way. It was a place that you can feel here, you can be free and be friendly and love and be yourself," he said.

Valdes owns a holistic health business called Andy Vald Holistic.

He’s grateful for the life he’s been able to build in the Circle City and says other immigrants deserve that same chance.

“We have the empathy, ability to connect with other people, new ideas, and this a place where you have so many cultures and flavors and colors. So why do you want to put everything in the same bucket when it doesn’t fit anymore," he said.