Lawmakers introduce child safety bills after Hailey Buzbee's death

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are working to pass legislation that would expand law enforcement's ability to issue Amber Alerts, following the death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee from Fishers.

The Hamilton Southeastern High School student was found dead in Ohio last week after going missing in early January. 39-year-old Tyler Thomas of Columbus was arrested in connection with her death.

Buzbee is alleged to have met Thomas on an online gaming platform, sparking renewed urgency among state legislators to strengthen child protection measures before the current General Assembly session ends.

WRTV

Proposed Legislative Changes

House Bill 1303

At the Statehouse on Monday, lawmakers discussed plans to offer an amendment to House Bill 1303 that would give law enforcement greater discretion to issue Amber Alerts when they determine a child is in danger or has been enticed, rather than limiting alerts to cases that don't involve runaways.

Rep. Chris Jeter will be handling the amendment, which is scheduled to be heard Tuesday in the Senate Corrections and Criminal Law Committee.

"Current restrictions on when Amber Alerts can be issued may have prevented earlier action in cases like Hailey's," lawmakers said during discussions.

The proposed amendment would expand the circumstances under which law enforcement agencies can activate the emergency alert system, potentially reaching more people sooner when a child's safety is at risk.

Senate Bill 199

In related legislative activity, the House Education Committee heard an amendment on Senate Bill 199, continuing the General Assembly's work on various online child safety and protection measures.

The proposed amendment would prohibit social media platforms from allowing children under 16 to create accounts without strict parental controls and content restrictions.

The amendment targets major social media platforms owned by companies generating over $1 billion in revenue, particularly those where at least 10% of daily users under 16 spend more than two hours per day on the platform.

"Hailey's Law"

Hailey's father, Beau Buzbee, is advocating for legislation called "Hailey's Law," which would create a new "Pink Alert" system designed to notify the public when a child or missing person is believed to be in danger, even if existing Amber or Silver Alert criteria are not met.

The proposed legislation would also mandate yearly predator and online grooming training for children and teenagers in schools.

Governor Calls for Action

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun responded to Hailey's tragedy, calling for stronger digital protections for children.

"This tragedy raises serious questions about how we can better protect our kids in the digital age," Braun said in a statement. "Stronger tools for parents, including limits on social media and a more responsive alert system, are important. I call on Big Tech to stop selling their product to children."

Braun said his administration is working with Indiana State Police to identify solutions to gaps in the current alert system.

With the General Assembly session expected to conclude soon, lawmakers face pressure to advance these protective measures quickly.