Lawmakers push to grow Indiana's sports economy

INDIANAPOLIS — Amid ongoing political disagreements, Indiana lawmakers from both parties are uniting over a shared passion for sports, emphasizing its importance to the state’s economy and community.

State Representative Mitch Gore, a Democrat serving the east side of Indianapolis, says it's a sign of the state taking the next step.

“It is hugely important to our economy. And that's why we need to capitalize on the successes we already have,” he said.

According to a study from Indiana University, Indianapolis alone brings in over $3.3 billion in revenue from the sports industry.

“Black people like sports and white people like sports. College-educated people like sports and folks like me without a degree like sports, right? This is a way to kind of bring everybody together.”

On Tuesday, Gore and other Democratic lawmakers introduced several bills aimed at enhancing the state’s sports industry:



House Bill 1534: Requires school corporations and charter schools to offer a cash payment option at athletic events beginning July 1, 2025 House Bill 1541: Prohibits IHSAA from charging for streaming high school athletic events House Bill 1517: Designates the day after the Super Bowl an annual state holiday called "American Professional Football Day" House Bill 1292: Establishes the Northwest Indiana Professional Sports Development Commission, which will work to attract a professional sports franchise to NWI and spur economic development and job creation House Bill 1608: Requires the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to study methods and strategies to allow Indiana to become a leader in the development of the e-sports industry

Gore stressed the importance of accessibility in youth sports, stating, “Everybody deserves to be able to see the kids they care about playing sports. And so if we could make that a reality for people, make the streaming option free for folks — to see this and be proud of their student-athlete.”

Mel Raines, CEO of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever said Indiana's commitment to sports has only helped the state's professional basketball organization.

"We take pride in being the Indiana Pacers and the Indiana Fever. We're a team for the entire state,” she said.

Raines said the support from the state government helps the state land major events like March Madness and the Super Bowl.

“When you see the governor, the legislature, and the mayor all behind an event," Raines said. "Those are really critical for the teams and for bringing these events to the city.”

“We are interested in doing things that benefit you, the things you like, and kind of doing it together," Gore added.

The proposed legislation is currently in the committee process and could advance to the House as soon as next week.