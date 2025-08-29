Lawrence seeing major growth in Fort Ben neighborhood

LAWRENCE — The city of Lawrence is undergoing significant development, particularly in the historic Fort Benjamin Harrison district, as leaders and residents work to shape the community’s future while honoring its past.

One of the largest ongoing projects is The Corner at Fort Ben, a nearly 15,000-square-foot mixed-use development under construction at 56th Street and Lee Road.

It’s led by local Lawrence developer Foamcraft Inc., and will feature fine dining

Once completed, the space will include restaurants, retail shops and local businesses. The development is expected to open in early 2026.

“We are experiencing major growth, and I'm very excited about that,” said Lawrence Mayor Deb Whitfield. “On our main strip, 56th Street, we’ve got two areas developing at the same time.”

Just down the road from The Corner, the Davis Homes, a new luxury housing complex, is also underway.

Mayor Whitfield said balancing growth with the city’s rich history is a top priority.

Residents told WRTV they are excited about the growth but hope to preserve green space and culture in the city.

Paula Strauss, owner of Moo & Lou Frozen Treats, opened her shop in the heart of the city just over a year and a half ago, dedicated to her beloved daughter who passed away.

“I've been here since I was two years old. I remember when this was an active military base,” she said. “We raised our daughters here. It’s just… home.”

She’s one of several local business owners eager to be part of the city’s transformation.

“It's just fun to see how things grow and change… I absolutely love it,” Strauss said. “I love the diversity here. I love making an impact in people’s lives.”

Mayor Whitfield hopes the ongoing projects encourage more people to visit and hang around the city.

“It's time for people to understand we want you to drive to Lawrence, not through it,” she told WRTV. “We want to become another destination.”

Whitefield added she wants the growth to spread across the city’s eight neighborhoods.

She told WRTV that community input has been essential in helping the city understand its needs, and one of those is housing.

A housing task force made up of realtors, community leaders, council members, and residents is working to address gaps and future opportunities.

“We have what we call our Housing Task Force — made up of community leaders, realtors, council members, and everyday people — all working together to understand our gaps and needs,” she said.

"I'm excited to see more growth and buildings — and what that means for the people here," Strauss added.

The new Pete & Alice Dye Indiana Golf Center is now open.

The city also added the Lawrence Education and Community Center, and the Benjamin by Keystone is also rising.

Some residents told WRTV they hope to see more shops, restaurants, and more come to the area.