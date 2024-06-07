Lawrence teen shares viral moment with grandmother ahead of prom following mom's death

LAWRENCE — A Lawrence teen is determined to push forward without the support of her mother and not because her mom doesn't want to, but because she isn't here to do so.

Karrington Shelton has lived without her mom Jaunice for about 12 years.

When Karrington was just five years old her mom passed away after being sick for a few years.

Her death meant Karrington would eventually be raised by her aunt and grandmother.

For the Lawrence North senior, life without her mom has certainly been anything but easy.

"I got in a lot of fights at school when I was younger, arguments, things like that. I was just upset and didn't have that motherly figure anymore. It was really hard," Shelton said. "Once I got older I think that's when I started to realize like I don't have a mom."

But support from her family is what's given her the determination to push forward, passed all of the barriers placed on her after her mom passed.

"This is how the world sees you. They see you as the issue you're facing and not a lot of times as the person who you really are," Karen Hoskins, Shelton's aunt said.

It's messages of encouragement that the family is now sharing on social media.

Showing kids, parents, and others that you can get through the hard things. Not to let words or stigmas others place on you, keep you from reaching your potential.

"Life doesn't really take you the way that you always expect. So I always get used to curve balls or something thrown at me that I don't expect," Shelton said.

It's why Shelton has made a point to stand out from the crowd.

"I like to dress unique, fashion forward, try styles and clothes that I personally feel represent the real me. Even if they are things that others wouldn't necessarily wear," Shelton said.

It's why she designed her senior year prom dress.

"I love the big poofy dresses. Not a lot of girls wear those in my grade, but they fit me," Shelton said.

The teen admits that she's been really thinking a lot about all of the firsts and lasts her mom hasn't and won't be at.

"My senior prom, graduation, when I start college, my wedding. I think about those things a lot. Especially since I am about to finish high school," Shelton said. "Once I got older it's when I realized like she's not going to be here like when I have a wedding or when I got to prom and stuff like that."

It could be one of the reasons a video shared on tiktok by her aunt has garnered so much attention.

"2 million views and it went to 2.3 million and it kept going up," Shelton said.

She's referring to the video, that shot up in views just days after being posted.

The video is the moment Karrington reveals her prom ready look to her grandmother.

It's the emotions you see in 86-year-old Mary Moore, better known as granny, that are sparking conversations.

Comments talking about how challenging it can be when a mother's not there.

All people impacted by the loss of a loved one.

Mothers losing children, kids losing their mothers, it's conversations being sparked by the video.

"If you look at Karrington, if you look at her you're looking at Jaunice," Hoskins said.

It's why Granny gets so emotional in the video.

"I didn't think I'd live this long," Granny said.

Her one wish was to see Karrington grow up. So the moment she got to see her granddaughter off to prom, was even more special to her.

"You just can't think of the words to say," Granny said.

With the new found fame this family using the platform to show it's possible to pickup the pieces after death and push forward.

"Just keep holding on even if it seems like there's just little hope," Granny said.

"It's just life- you go from one thing to another. You just have to keep pressing," Hoskins said.

Shelton is ready to follow in her moms footsteps even more. She's been accepted to a number of HBCU's and is planning to attend one.

"I think I am finally at a place where I am happy and I can really visualize my future and what I want for myself," Shelton said.

Her family tells WRTV they know her mom would be proud of her.