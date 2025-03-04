Lawsuit filed against Indianapolis following deaths of kayakers at Emrichsville Dam

INDIANAPOLIS — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the City of Indianapolis on behalf of two kayakers who drowned at Emrichsville Dam on the White River.

Yvette Ellis, the special administrator for the estates of Marcus R. Robinson and Solomon J. Shirley, is suing the city, including the Indianapolis Parks and Recreation Department and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, for failing to provide adequate warnings about the dam's dangers.

The lawsuit alleges that the city was aware of the lethal hazards posed by the dam yet neglected to post adequate warning signs.

Marcus and Solomon were kayaking on April 16, 2024, when they encountered the dam, which they did not know was present due to insufficient signage. The only warning visible was a sign on the 16th Street bridge stating "Rapids Ahead," which some argue may have misled them into thinking they were approaching natural rapids rather than a hazardous dam.

The complaint cites a history of fatal incidents at the dam, including the drowning of 17-year-old Kevin Rodriguez in 2021, as evidence that the city should have taken proactive measures to warn recreational users. Following the deaths of Robinson and Shirley, the city announced plans to remove the dam, but only after multiple fatalities.

Ellis is seeking damages for the emotional loss, funeral expenses, and other costs related to the wrongful deaths of the two young men. The lawsuit emphasizes the need for accountability regarding public safety measures at hazardous waterways. A jury trial has been requested.

WRTV reached out to the City for comment and were told:

"As this lawsuit was just filed yesterday, the City of Indianapolis has not yet received service of the complaint. Regardless, out of respect for the judicial process, the Office of Corporation Counsel does not comment on pending litigation."