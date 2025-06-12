Learning life lessons through horses

INDIANAPOLIS — From the classroom to stables, inner city kids are learning life lessons in a horse summer camp.

It's more than just riding a horse. Organizers said the goal of "Take the Reins" is to change the lives of kids through mentorship by teaching them discipline and instilling confidence.

Camper Vivian Aristando has found a passion for horse riding.

"Once I get up there, all my fear goes away. I'm not scared anymore. It just feels nice to get on a horse," she said.

The program focuses on inner-city children.

"One of the teachers in my school [she] pulled kids into the cafeteria and asked us if we wanted like to go. I said, 'I didn't want to,' and then she talked to my mom. My mom's like, 'yeah, give me the paper,'" Aristando recalled. "I'm so glad that she did get the paper because it's really fun and I really enjoy it."

The free camp began as a vision from Founder and Executive Director Jeff Weaver.

"Right now, the children have been coming through two great sources. The schools and special people identify them. Parents who want something special for their children to grow with and into, and I give credit to the face teachers, that's the family activity and community engagement teachers," said Weaver.

He models it after similar programs in Philadelphia and Detroit.

"Take the Reins Youth Stable is a nonprofit 501c3 education-based stable here in Indianapolis, serving underserved youth throughout central Indiana, focusing heavily on Indianapolis. Teaching teamwork, interpersonal skills combined with horsemanship and hard work," said Weaver.

Take the Reigns is made possible through a combined effort of three nonprofits:



Harnessing Hope

Haven's Hope

Take the Reins

Diane Harter, owner of Haven's Hope Ranch, hopes the children will learn perseverance, patience, respect, and hard work during their time at camp.

"Our goal is to really open doors for them. Whether it be just interacting at school and really lighting the fire under them to learn and to grow and realize that, wow, there are so many different things they can do when they grow up. So, we're hoping that they keep coming back every year," she said.

These campers tell WRTV they are learning a lot and enjoy bonding with the horses.

"I'm learning a lot of things from here from my teachers, especially from Diane," said camper Genesis Solis. "Diane is always nice. She takes care of us, and we learn about a lot about the horses and other things."

"I like riding the horses and getting a bond with them," said another camper.

Weaver hopes to reach more Indianapolis students.

"Ultimately, we want to move to a year-round program, work with the schools, and see these kids graduate directed and focused," said Weaver.

Take the Reins camp relies on donations so that all kids can attend for free. More information about the program can be found HERE.