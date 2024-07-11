Lebanon businesses receive over $600,000 to revitalize downtown

LEBANON — Downtown Lebanon, Indiana, could be getting a makeover.

A grant from the state of Indiana that is being distributed through the Boone County Economic Development Corporation is offering over $620,000 to businesses or buildings in downtown Lebanon to revitalize the city's most historic areas.

“It's super important for us to revitalize certain areas of our community,” explained Boone County Economic Development Corporation Marketing Director Jennifer Rubenstein. “But it's also very important for us to attract businesses.”

The Boone County Cake Company, located on Main Street in Lebanon, was one of the five properties selected to receive the grant.

“From a business perspective, there's a lot of support that just is not there for every other city,” explained owner Jon Kim.

The Cake Company will receive over $20,000 to create a patio in an effort to add outdoor seating.

“Having worked outside of the Boone County area, what other areas of town have really done well and what has really helped bolster up and help propel small businesses to grow their footprint," he said.

For Rubenstein and the Economic Development Corporation, it allows Boone County to experience growth in the heart of one of it’s historic downtowns.

“It does allow for us to be able to bring more visitors into that area,” she explained. “(We) also get to be able to support the people who are living there right now.”