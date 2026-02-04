Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lee Hamilton, former Indiana congressman, dies at 94

Governor Mike Braun has directed flags to be flown at half-staff statewide to honor Hamilton
Lee Hamilton
DENNIS COOK/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Iraq Study Group co-chairman, former Indiana Rep. Lee Hamilton testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 19, 2007 before the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the group's recommendations for Iraq. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook)
Lee Hamilton
Pete Buttigieg, Lee Hamilton
Posted
and last updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Lee Hamilton, a former democratic congressman, died at the age of 94 on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Barack Obama, Lee Hamilton
President Barack Obama awards former Indiana Rep. Lee Hamilton, a longtime advocate of American national security and international relations, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Hamilton, who represented Indiana's 9th district in the United States House of Representatives from 1965 to 1999, was a proponent for bipartisanship.

Governor Mike Braun has directed flags to be flown at half-staff statewide to honor Hamilton.

"Indiana mourns the passing of Lee Hamilton, a man whose life embodied integrity, civility, and public service. We extend our prayers to his family and honor his legacy of serving Hoosiers," said Gov. Braun in a press release.

Many others are remembering Hamilton for all the work he did for both the state and the country.

___

