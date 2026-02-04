Lee Hamilton, former Indiana congressman, dies at 94

INDIANAPOLIS — Lee Hamilton, a former democratic congressman, died at the age of 94 on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

Andrew Harnik/AP President Barack Obama awards former Indiana Rep. Lee Hamilton, a longtime advocate of American national security and international relations, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2015, during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Hamilton, who represented Indiana's 9th district in the United States House of Representatives from 1965 to 1999, was a proponent for bipartisanship.

Governor Mike Braun has directed flags to be flown at half-staff statewide to honor Hamilton.

"Indiana mourns the passing of Lee Hamilton, a man whose life embodied integrity, civility, and public service. We extend our prayers to his family and honor his legacy of serving Hoosiers," said Gov. Braun in a press release.

Many others are remembering Hamilton for all the work he did for both the state and the country.

Indiana lost a giant today. Lee Hamilton was a statesman, a respected voice on national security, and a strong advocate for Hoosiers. He was also a friend, an insightful writer, and a unique voice on the institution of Congress.



My deepest condolences to Lee’s family and loved… — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) February 4, 2026

We are heartbroken by the passing of former Congressman Lee Hamilton today. Rep. Hamilton fought to increase transparency in government, improve America’s standing, and make Congress work for Americans again. Our thoughts are with his family and all of Southern Indiana. pic.twitter.com/K5m7OmNQsJ — Indiana Democratic Party (@INDems) February 4, 2026

"Lee H. Hamilton has helped steer the course of American history in a spirit of bipartisanship, and he continues to strengthen the homeland and promote diplomacy."



RIP. pic.twitter.com/S80VtTwdMB — CSPAN (@cspan) February 4, 2026

It is with great sadness that we recognize the passing of longtime U.S. Congressman Lee Hamilton. A public servant to his core, he was truly dedicated to the people of Indiana and our nation. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and constituents. pic.twitter.com/lC4WRGgmUD — City of Bloomington, IN (@citybloomington) February 4, 2026

___