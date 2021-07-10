Libby & Abby Memorial Softball Tournament taking place this weekend

DELPHI — This weekend, the first games are being played at the new Abby and Libby Memorial Park.

The families of Libby German and Abby Williams say the park is destined to be a destination where kids will perform, play and pitch softballs.

The park was built in memory of the two girls who were killed in February 2017, the spring before their freshman year. Both girls planned to play high school softball. Their killer has yet to be arrested.

“We don’t get to make memories with the girls anymore. So, this is going to be a place where families can make memories. They will always have something to remember, have fun and giggles and all of that,” Libby’s grandmother, Becky Patty, told WRTV earlier this year.

"We know the girls are still with us in the spirit of the park and they will always be," Abby’s mother, Anna Williams, said.

The tournament continues through Sunday night. The park is located at 6062 St. Road 218 West, Delphi, IN 46923.