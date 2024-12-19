Lights with the Alpacas event continues in Lizton

HENDRICKS COUNTY — It may sound like an unlikely combination: Christmas lights and alpacas. These are the things you will see at Abundant Joy Farm in Lizton this December.

The farm, owned by Cassie and Alan Siktberg, started in 2021. For three years, they have hosted their Lights with the Alpacas event.

WRTV

At the event, visitors can wander through lights around the farm, visit up-close and personal with the alpacas, and take lots of photos.

This event is important to the Siktbergs partially because of their dedication to agricultural education.

WRTV

"It's one of the things that we've found important in raising our own kids and helping us keep grounded," Cassie Siktberg explained. "And just being able to be good stewards of what we've been given."

While visiting the farm, you'll hear the alpacas humming (yes, that's the noise they make) and see them wearing holiday costumes. You'll also find posters explaining how the alpacas are raised.

WRTV

The family shows their alpacas at events throughout the year, including the Hendricks County 4-H Fair. They also have a number of alpacas available to lease to 4-H students who want to show alpacas at the fair if they do not already have animals of their own.

Alpacas and llamas are typically kept because of their warm coats, or fiber.

WRTV

"They're not farm to table. They're farm to closet, so we get to wear a lot of alpaca products that are made from our farm," Cassie Siktberg.

In addition to educating others about alpacas, the family also hopes to create joy, just like the name of their farm suggests.

WRTV

"Farming is not for the faint of heart. It's not always truly joyful," Cassie Siktberg explained. "It does bring us a lot of joy, and we hope it brings joy to others."

She went on to explain that even though some visitors arrive initially skeptical of the alpacas, by the end, everyone becomes a fan.

WRTV

You can learn more about the farm, including a list of dates when you can visit for Lights with the Alpacas, by clicking here.

