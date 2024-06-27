Lilly King, IU look to continue Rich Olympic Tradition

BLOOMINGTON — With 55 Olympic Gold Medals, Indiana University Athletics has more golds than a majority of countries.

“At Indiana University, we want our kids on the podium,” IU Swimming Head Coach Ray Looze said.

A school that produced Mark Spitz will have 11 athletes in this year's Paris Olympics — nine of which will represent team USA.

“They know you got to go there and do the job at the very highest level,” Looze said.

Lilly King is a graduate of Indiana University and is getting ready for her third and final run in the Olympics.

An Evansville native, King feels Indiana competes at the highest level.

“I’ve never seen an age group state or a high school state that is as competitive as Indiana is,” King said. “Every year, we're turning out kids that having the fastest times in the country.”

King leaves next week for U.S. training camp and she is looking forward to enjoying her final run with team USA.

“I feel like this one's even more so different than my past few,” King said. “I think this is going to be my first experience where I could really be as immersed in the Olympic experience as possible.”

