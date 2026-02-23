LISTEN | Beech Grove bids farewell to Officer Brian Elliott with final 10-42

BEECH GROVE — The radio went silent for one last call.

Surrounded by fellow officers, family, and a grieving community, fallen Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott received his final 10-42 at the Beech Grove Police Station.

LISTEN BELOW:

Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott's Final 10-42

"On February 16, 2026, Officer Brian Elliott of the Beech Grove Police Department answered his final call. While investigating a disturbance, Officer Elliott was fatally shot. There's no greater love than a man that would lay down their life for another. Beech Grove Police Department Officer Brian Elliott, Badge 59, is 10-42. He's gone home for the final time."

MORE | A final farewell: Beech Grove holds funeral for Officer Brian Elliott