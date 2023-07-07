LISTEN | Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith's emotional 10-42 final call

The procession carrying Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith to Crown Hill Cemetery stopped in front of Whiteland High School for his final 10-42.

Listen to the emotional call in the video player above.

MORE | Trooper Aaron Smith's Funeral Services

"On June 28, 2023 at 20:38, Trooper Aaron Smith answered his final call.



When assisting with a vehicle pursuit, Trooper Aaron Smith attempted to de-escalate the situation by placing stop sticks, then was struck outside of his commission by the target vehicle.



Aaron Smith honorably served citizens of Indiana with Indiana State Police for five years, and with Indiana Army National Guard for 12 years. Careers he took to heart.



Aaron was always willing to help those in need with a smile on his face. It has been an honor to have dispatched and to have known Trooper Aaron Smith.



Aaron Smith was a loving husband son, grandson, brother, and friend.



Trooper Aaron Smith will be missed and forever remembered.



52 361 is 10-42 for the final time."

You can watch the full funeral service for Trooper Aaron Smith below.