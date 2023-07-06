Services begin for Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith

GREENWOOD — Services begin today for fallen Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith in Greenwood.

Smith was killedlast week when an 18-year-old man driving a stolen car struck him while fleeing. Smith was hit while trying to deploy spike strips.

Smith will receive police and military honors as he served as both an Indiana State Trooper and a Sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

Smith's visitation runs from 2 - 8 p.m. today at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, located at 1640 West Stones Crossing Road.

The funeral will also be held at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Following the funeral, a police procession will escort Trooper Smith to Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, where Smith will be buried.

Governor Eric Holcomb earlier directed flags to half stafffor the entire day on Friday to honor Smith.

Thursday

9:30 a.m.: Aaron Smith's body is transported from the funeral home to Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus