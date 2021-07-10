Watch
"Live a good story": Baseball tournament honors Matt Alexander

Avon community unites to play ball
Nikki DeMentri/WRTV
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 17:20:56-04

AVON — Members of the Avon community gathered to play ball in honor of Avon High School graduate and varsity baseball player Matt Alexander.

Alexander lived by the motto "live a good story." He was one of eight people killed at FedEx in April. On Saturday, four teams came to RBI Fields to play in Zander's Memorial Tournament. Two of those teams were made up of FedEx employees.

MORE: Matthew Alexander: Dispatcher at FedEx was 'one of the best'

Outside the baseball diamond, dozens of local businesses donated to a silent auction and Avon Police supported the tournament through concession stand sales.

Money raised from the tournament is going to the Matt Alexander Memorial Baseball Scholarship Fund. Each year through the fund, a $1,600 scholarship will be awarded to an Avon High School graduating senior on the school's varsity baseball team.

"We've learned that Matt has touched so many lives that we just never knew to what extent," Matt's dad, Brad, said. "We are so grateful."

A youth baseball tournament in Matt's honor is planned for October 22-24 at RBI Fields in Avon. You can register here . If you have any questions, you can email cassi@rbi-factory.com

If you'd like to make a donation or give a silent auction item, email avonbaseball@aol.com.

