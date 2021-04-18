Matthew Alexander: Dispatcher at FedEx was 'one of the best'

Matthew R. Alexander was one of the eight people who were killed in a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. This story focuses on how Alexander is being remembered.
INDIANAPOLIS — Matthew R. Alexander, 32, was a dispatcher at FedEx and a 2007 graduate of Avon High School.
A former colleague of Alexander said he was "one of the best" and always looked out for his drivers. He went above and beyond to make their days easier.
He was described as “happy go lucky.”
He always worked to make sure his drivers were taken care of and when someone brought treats or donuts in, he’d make sure to pull a few and hold them for the driver if they were getting back late.
The former colleague said everyone loved to work with him.
A moment of silence was held before an Avon High School baseball game on Saturday evening. His father threw out the first pitch.
Video provided by Laura McPike.
On Saturday, Avon Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Scott Wyndham released the following statement.
The Avon Community School Corporation is deeply saddened that one of the fatalities of the shooting that took place late Thursday evening at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis was Avon High School graduate Matthew Alexander. Alexander was a 2007 graduate and a member of the varsity baseball team. I had the honor of seeing his family, former teammates, and Oriole fans honor Matt at today’s baseball game. Our minds and our hearts are united with the Alexander family and the loved ones of all the victims as they grieve what they have lost and as they face futures that have been forever changed. To honor Matthew, the AHS athletic department held a moment of silence before today's baseball game in his memory and his father threw out the first pitch.