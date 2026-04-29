Live Nation offering $30 tickets for over 100 shows in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — This summer, Live Nation Indiana is offering a budgets friendly way for fans to experience live music: $30 tickets to over 100 shows in the Hoosier State.

The Summer of Live promotion runs from April 29 through May 5 for shows at Ruoff Music Center, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Old National Centre and Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Some shows included in the Summer of Live include:



Ruoff Music Center

HARDY Sammy Hagar with Rick Springfield Jack Johnson Train with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue Tim McGraw

Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Death Cab for Cutie Sarah McLachlan Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band Darius Rucker O.A.R. with Gavin DeGraw Deep Purple with Kansas

Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Ali Wong DEVO Tori Amos

Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Dance Gavin Dance Freddie Gibbs Passion Pit

Deluxe at Old National Centre

Natalie Nunn Beach Bunny Spacey Jane

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

ZAYN Matt Rife



Fans can find shows online. Once they have selected a show, look for the ticket labeled "Summer of Live Promotion."

Tickets purchased through the offer include all fees upfront. Any taxes will be added at checkout. Tickets will be available while supplies last.

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