Live Nation to forego lawn passes for summer 2025 at Ruoff Music Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Concert-goers at Ruoff Music Center will notice a significant change this summer, as Live Nation has announced that it will not offer its popular Lawn Pass program for the 2025 season.

The announcement was made via an Instagram post, where Live Nation shared, "We are working on new and exciting programs for summer concert season. While there will not be a Lawnie Pass program in 2025, previous Lawnies will be the first to hear about these new offerings."

The Lawn Pass, which was priced at $239 for 2024, provided holders with numerous benefits, including fast entry lanes, personalized credentials for concerts, and general parking access.

While fans may be disappointed by the absence of this beloved option, Live Nation expressed gratitude to the Lawnie community: “We can’t wait to share more with you soon."

The removal of lawn passes marks another shift in the concert experience at Ruoff Music Center by Live Nation. Back in November, the company announced that beginning in 2025, all concert attendees will require a parking pass.