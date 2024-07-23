Local Argentinian restaurant Chechori to appear on Food Network's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

INDIANAPOLIS — Chechori, a west side Argentinian restaurant, is set to make a national television debut on Food Network's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.’
The restaurant made the special announcement on Instagram. The episode, featuring Guy Fieri, will air on Friday, August 2 and 9.p.m. ET/PT.
Chechori, located on West 16th Street, is owned by Marcos Cesar Perera. He was born and raised in Argentina, and relocated to Indianapolis in 2006.
Che Chori's menu features a range of Argentina-inspired foods including choripanes, empanadas, milanesas, and even pizza. The eatery also offers a cook-at-home menu.
Last year, Che Chori made Yelp’s list of Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest.
WATCH | Authentic Argentinian food is a labor of love at Che Chori
Che Chori is located at 3124 W. 16th St., in Indianapolis. It’s open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Che Chori is closed on Mondays.
Stop by or tune in to Food Network on Friday, August 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT for a taste.