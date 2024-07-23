Local Argentinian restaurant Chechori to appear on Food Network's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

INDIANAPOLIS — Chechori, a west side Argentinian restaurant, is set to make a national television debut on Food Network's ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.’

The restaurant made the special announcement on Instagram. The episode, featuring Guy Fieri, will air on Friday, August 2 and 9.p.m. ET/PT.

Chechori, located on West 16th Street, is owned by Marcos Cesar Perera. He was born and raised in Argentina, and relocated to Indianapolis in 2006.

WRTV Marcos Cesar Perera discusses the menu at Che Chori.



Che Chori's menu features a range of Argentina-inspired foods including choripanes, empanadas, milanesas, and even pizza. The eatery also offers a cook-at-home menu.

Last year, Che Chori made Yelp’s list of Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest.

WATCH | Authentic Argentinian food is a labor of love at Che Chori

Che Chori is located at 3124 W. 16th St., in Indianapolis. It’s open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Che Chori is closed on Mondays.

Stop by or tune in to Food Network on Friday, August 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT for a taste.