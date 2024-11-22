Local Boy Scout thanks first responders with large popcorn donation

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanking first responders who put their lives on the line for the community is what a local Boy Scout did Thursday through a donation to the Indianapolis Police Department’s Mobile Crisis Assistance Team (MCAT).

“I’m here to give the officers this popcorn because I appreciate them,” said 12-year-old Caleb McIntosh.

The Boy Scout is a part of Troop 1910/1920 and has been in the organization for the last seven years.

WRTV Local Boy Scout thanks first responders

For his annual popcorn fundraiser, this year, he raised about $1,500 in donations selling at various stores along with community donations.

He decided to pay it forward to first responders a part of the MCAT, which his uncle, Sergeant Lance Dardeen leads the team.

“It’s good to see how much they know that I support them,” McIntosh told WRTV.

WRTV Local Boy Scout thanks first responders

“As law enforcement, we don’t really get recognized too much, so to have him do that really meant a lot to us,” added Sergeant Dardeen.

He's been a police officer for the last 15 years. He's been a part of the MCAT since it started in 2016.

The team is made up of several IMPD officers and Eskenazi mental health care professionals.

WRTV Local Boy Scout thanks first responders

“We see a lot of individuals every year that are in crisis. What’s nice about our unit is we have the time to peel back the layers and again try and get someone connected,” Dardeen explained.

“Every time they come into contact with someone, there is a positive impact. Sometimes a life is changed and possibly saved, every time they talk to somebody” added IMPD Chief Chris Bailey.

The team responds when people are experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

WRTV Local Boy Scout thanks first responders

It’s a much-needed job that can always take a toll on the team, which is why they told WRTV gestures of gratitude like McIntosh's are very special.

“Everyone loves snacks, and I know our unit deals with a lot of stressful situations day in and day out so I think they’re going to be very happy to receive all this popcorn,” Dardeen said.

“It’s really good for them to know how much you care because they do a lot for us and it’s good for them to know that,” added McIntosh.

WRTV Local Boy Scout thanks first responders

MCAT told WRTV they are still seeing positive results from the unit’s work.

They respond to 911 calls 24 hours a day in the Downtown and the East District, and the rest of IMPD’s districts are covered Monday through Friday.

