Local brewery, brunch spot recognized with regional awards

INDIANAPOLIS — Two local establishments have were recently recognized as the best of their kind.

Moontown Brewery in Whitestown was named the best brewery in the Midwest by Midwest Living Magazine and Milktooth in Indianapolis was named the best brunch spot in the Midwest.

Of Milktooth, the article says, "Even on a Monday morning, Indianapolis' Milktooth restaurant is buzzing. The breakfast-lunch menu is short and sweet, but what it does, it does extremely well. Sweet and savory Dutch baby pancake toppings change seasonally. A large latke is a perfect shareable. Raclette grilled cheese with hot honey warms the soul. And syrup-drenched sourdough waffles abate a sweet tooth."

Of Moontoon Brewing Company, the article says "Drinking beer in the school gym is no teen fantasy at this craft brewery and restaurant in old Whitestown High School, just outside Indianapolis. The owners, who started brewing in a barn, hang their awards (for brews like Moonlite cream ale and German-style Follow The Lederhosen) à la championship banners. Additional fun touches: repainted basketball court markings, backdrops from old school plays, and wood from bleacher seats with scratched-in initials."