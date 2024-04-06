Local businesses preparing for increased foot traffic as Final Four, solar eclipse approach

INDIANAPOLIS — Local businesses are gearing up for a busy weekend as thousands of visitors are expected to travel to Indy for the Final Four and solar eclipse happening on Monday.

From food Vendors in the AMP at 16 Tech to a local movie theater downtown, businesses across the Circle City are preparing for a busy weekend.

"This is a pretty big deal for us,” said Nick Cruz, the General Manager at Living Room Theaters Downtown.

WRTV

The privately owned theater offers a unique experience in Indy with a full bar and meals.

They’re hosting its first ever free watch party as Purdue takes on North Carolina State University.

"There's not very many opportunities for people to view sports in this format. This screen is 32 feet wide and we have the comfy chairs, with the recliners and the food and beverage service,” explained Cruz. "We will also have a drink special called the Purdue Boilermaker."

Food vendors at the AMP are also rolling out savory solar eclipse specials.

"We've got a red moon burger. It's going to be two of our smash patties, so a double burger with Gouda cheese, our whiskey BBQ sauce, brisket and it's going to be topped all with an onion ring and it’s going to come on Brioche bun dipped in Salsa to give it that red look,” said Ian Stricklin, Chef and Kitchen Manager for Soul Cantina Productions (Bull Grill and Chicago Pit Stop).

WRTV

AMP vendors like Punkin’s Pies Sweet Treats are also offering goodies to satisfy the sweet tooth.

"We have these basketballs right here that we made out of Oreos,” said Jaime Jones, an employee at the business. “Right at the bottom here we have our Eclipse Oreos. We have the white chocolate that symbolizes the sun, and the milk chocolate symbolizes the moon."

WRTV

With so many big events happening, businesses are looking forward to more foot traffic through their doors this weekend.

"We love having new people come in and trying our things because it gets them even more people,” said Jones.

WRTV

"It's a really great opportunity for us to get our name out there and engage with people inside and outside of our community,” said Stricklin.

"We want people through the door, but we also want to show people there's other amazing experiences to be had here in Indianapolis,” added Cruz.

WRTV

Information about tickets for the free watch party at Living Room Theaters can be found here or you can call 317-999-9500.

The theater will also be hosting another watch party Monday, April 8 if Purdue makes it to the NCAA championship game, along with a free viewing of the NASA solar eclipse’s coverage.

WRTV

You can also click here for more information about the specials at the AMP at 16 Tech.