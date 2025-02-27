Local businesses voicing frustrations about potholes on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — For over three decades, East 25th Street has been home to numerous industrial businesses. Now, they are voicing their frustrations over deteriorating road conditions threatening their livelihood.

Scott Casey, president and co-owner of Casey-Bertram Construction, expressed just how big the problem is.

"We've been here for 30 years, and the road has just been a disaster ever since we've been here. It just keeps getting worse and worse." Casey explained.

While WRTV was on the road, numerous drivers stopped to share similar sentiments.

"I pay my taxes to Indiana, Indianapolis, man. I need somebody to come and do something for us here," explained Oscar Antonio Gorday-Gomez, owner of Starmark Roofing.

Local business owner Kenneth Denny of Hot Rod Specialties shared numerous stories about how the poor condition of the roadway ripped off part of an employee's car, adding that some customers have begun telling him they cannot bring their cars down the road.

"These high-end cars like this make people not want to come down here because the road's so bad," explained Denny.

WRTV reached out to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) to get an understanding as to when 25th Street could see repairs.

While no specific date was given, WRTV was told more roads could see improvements as the temperatures improve.

“We’re about to have a busy construction season ahead of us. We’ve got a five-year, $1 billion plan to help upgrade the roads," explained DPW Spokesperson Kyle Boyd. “We’re going to see pothole crews out a whole lot here soon."

Yet, business owners like Gorday-Gomez are skeptical about the effectiveness of temporary solutions.

“After one week, you come back here, and you see the same hole," he said.

Scott Casey wants to see the road completely repaved.

“I would like the city to repave this road and make it accessible," Casey said.

DPW asked residents and businesses to continue to report any potholes or road-related issues so the city knows which areas need the most attention.

Residents can report potholes here.