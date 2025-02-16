Local church’s drive-thru pantry moves locations to meet growing need

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers are still struggling to get basic necessities.

The need has grown so much an Indy church on the east side had to move its monthly food giveaway to a bigger location. however, their still on a mission to serve many residents as they can.

Car after car lined up Saturday at Arlington Middle School to get everyday essentials at a drive-thru mega pantry hosted by New Direction Church.

Woods, Naja

“I came to the New Direction food pantry to help get food,” said Charmita Gibson, a single mom of three who received items from the drive-thru pantry. “All the bills going up But the paychecks not going up so this helps in between time when I need to go to the grocery store.”

New Direction holds the giveaway every month, typically on their church grounds, however the need became so great, they had to move locations.

“In some neighborhoods, you have a food desert, and so, you know, we were there for that. But then the situation became where the people were in need, the people were in, you know, just for food and different things like that,” Reverend Crystal Brown told WRTV.

Woods, Naja

Along with food items, the church handed out toilet paper, laundry detergent, baby formula and even diapers to any Hoosier family who needed it.

“We want to make sure that each area of that household is touched,” Brown said.

As dozens of families lined up, dozens of volunteers helped make sure they got what they need.

“My job here is to direct the traffic and make sure everybody is safe especially my church members,” said church volunteer Ronald Clay. “This my way of helping others through my church and through my community.”

The church’s mission is to not only meet the demand with a lot more than just free items.

“They’re able to minister just through giving but also minister through giving other things like prayer love and showing smiles and stuff so it’s not just free food,” Gibson told WRTV.

New Direction holds the giveaway every third Saturday of each month.

Anyone is welcome to come get free items.