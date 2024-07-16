Local community discussing civility after Trump assassination attempt

CARMEL — The City of Carmel is answering the nationwide call to find civility.

Saturday’s assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump has both republican and democratic parties pleading for peaceful disagreement.

“We are the divided States of America,” explained IU political science professor Steven Webster.

The division at the national level has trickled down to local governments.

“Political scientists call this the nationalization of local elections,” Webster explained. “Oftentimes, local elections are fought over national issues that don't necessarily have a direct effect on that locality.”

Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell has witnessed the division first hand.

“I’m seeing it in just my day to day activities, working within the City of Carmel,” Worrell explained.

This prompted Worrell to invite local author and former government employee Alexandra Hudson to speak to a group of residents.

“When I saw Lexi's book, ‘The Soul of Civility’ and the tagline ‘Timeless principles to Heal Society and Ourselves’, that spoke to me,” Worrell said.

“I wrote this book to be a handbook to everyday citizens,” Hudson shared with WRTV. “To the Jeff Worrell’s of the world so they can be empowered to lead their life according to a different ethos.”

Hudson worked for the federal government before moving to Indianapolis a couple of years ago.

She felt called to write the book following her experience working in Washington.

“I've seen people deeply worried, deeply concerned and wanting to be a part of the solution,” Hudson explained.

Hudson’s book, ‘The Soul of Civility’ discusses numerous ways for American’s to search for the ability to agree to disagree within themselves.

“It’s the disposition of actually respecting our fellow citizens, even when it risks offending them in order to collectively pursue the good life together,” Hudson explained.

Both Hudson and Worrell agree the path to a more civil America begins by becoming a better neighbor.

“If you have an elderly person you know, offer to get groceries or just invite them over for tea,” Hudson suggested.

“The small ways to to build community, to build friendship, elevate life's everyday intersections…These countless anonymous exchanges that we don't take very seriously, they matter,” Hudson said.

“In Carmel, we want to cultivate a culture, a community, where civility is the first choice” Worrell shared.“How to disagree, respectfully and appropriately.”



