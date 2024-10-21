Local fire department sending over 100K pounds of supplies to Hurricane victims

GREENFIELD — A group of local firefighters are looking to support hurricane victims in North Carolina.

“We have a natural desire to want to go out and help people,” Buck Creek Township fireman Chris Colip said.

On Sunday, the Buck Creek Township Fire Department loaded its third semi-truck with food, water, and supplies for hurricane victims in Western North Carolina.

The semi-truck and its travel are all being provided by Indy-based Interstate towing.

“Right after the hurricane blew through North Carolina, I had the opportunity to send four drivers down there and they got to witness the devastation firsthand. When they came back to Indianapolis, they said, ‘We need to help,’” Interstate towing operations manager Darin Byerley said.

The department says the community has donated over 100,000 pounds of goods to the region over the past few weeks.

“It's incredible how much. I mean, even outside of Hancock County, this is help and we couldn't make this possible without Interstate Towing at all,” Colip said.

They say the community’s efforts perfectly represent Hoosier hospitality.

“We have had countless people that have walked up and even people that are strapped for cash. They can only come up with a case of water or maybe a can of soup and we welcome it just the same as someone that brought a semi because it's just as important,” Colip said.

For Byerley, it’s given a newfound hope.

“It shows that there is still good in this world," he said.

