Local gym members raise money for family of 7-year-old girl who died in Florida

CARMEL — Members of a local gym are doing what they can to support the family of a 7-year-old girl who died in Florida this week.

Sloan Mattingly died after being found trapped under sand in Broward County, Florida on Tuesday.

According to police, Sloan and her brother were in Florida on vacation with their parents and were digging a hole in the sand when they became trapped. The brother, Maddox, survived the incident but his sister Sloan did not.

The family, who lives in Fort Wayne, were formerly Fishers residents. According to a social media post from Burn Boot Camp, The Mattingly family had close ties to the Indy community.

The mother, Therese, was reportedly a member of the gym for over two years and Sloan and Maddox were regulars in Childwatch before moving to Fort Wayne.

"They moved to Ft. Wayne in 2020 but still kept in touch with their community here and often came down to visit. Many of our Carmel members know this family closely including our owner Kristen, who also owned the Fishers location while the Mattingly family attended there," Burn Boot Camp's post read. "Within our Burn community in the Indy area, this hits so close to home."

Burn Boot Camp is now taking donations to help bring Sloan to rest and support the Mattingly family during this time.

They will honor Sloan and receive donations via cash or venmo through Saturday's morning classes.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page.