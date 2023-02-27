Local jewelry store gives away "Say Gay" stickers in protest of HB 1608 passing

ZIONSVILLE — A local jewelry store is handing out "Say Gay" stickers in protest of the Indiana House passing HB 1608.

HB 1608 is a bill that would require public school teachers to tell student's parents about their gender identifications and pronoun changes.

The bill is also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Robert and Rose-Marie Goodman, owners of Robert Goodman Jewelers, printed 400 "Say Gay" stickers to hand out in protest.

“We’re doing this because, to be honest, we’re appalled by the passing of HB 1608,” said Robert Goodman. “This is just one of the pieces of legislation that is being presented in the Statehouse that targets the LGBTQ+ community and tries to erase them from their being. It shows the refusal by our state’s majority to accept every person for who they are.”

The couple aims to create a more equitable and inclusive world by starting in their own shop.

You'll find a rainbow flag hanging in their store window, as well as "Black Lives Matter" and "Hate Has No Home Here" signs.

The store highlights black jewelry makers for pop-up events and sells a rainbow heart necklace with sales benefiting Trinity Haven Indy.

The store currently sells a rainbow heart necklace with a portion of sales going to Trinity Haven Indy.

They've held events for Ramadan and Hanukkah.

The Goodmans have built a business model around anti-discrimination and hate.

Robert Goodman says the support from the community has been positive since the delivery of the "Say Gay" stickers last Friday, with many people asking for handfuls.

“If you’re picking and choosing who you think is worthwhile to you, you’re telling the world you have distinct and harsh prejudices,” said Robert Goodman. “In the case of LGBTQ+, you are saying you have prejudices because they are not like you. They don’t love in the same way you love, and you can’t accept that. To me and Rose-Marie, that’s an unacceptable position because that doesn’t represent a human model.”

