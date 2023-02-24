Indiana's 'Don't Say Gay,' state budget bills move forward

INDIANAPOLIS — Several bills, including one being compared to the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill, are moving forward at the statehouse.

House Bill 1608 would require public school teachers to tell parents about students’ social transitions and pronoun changes.

Republicans — who say the bill expands parents’ ability to decide how their children are raised — pushed ahead with the bill while all Democrats voted against it.

House Bill 1334 would require voters submitting a paper application for a mail ballot to include a photocopy of a government-issued identification card or at least two ID numbers, such as their 10-digit driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. That bill now heads to the Senate.

House Bill 1001, which deals with the state budget, passed 66-29.

House Bill 1321 , which focuses on first responders' mental health, is also heading to the Senate. It requires annual in-service virtual training for all first responders, including the professions of law enforcement, full-time professional firefighters and EMS.

All four bills are now going to the Senate.

On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the first bill from this session into law. Senate Enrolled Act 2 changes state tax law so that LLCs and S Corps can deduct all state tax payments on federal tax returns on behalf of owners.

