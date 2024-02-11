Local lifestyle store launches new collection for All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown Indianapolis family-owned business that sells apparel, home-goods and more is launching new items for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

WDRFA, which stands for “We Don’t Run From Adversity,” launched their biggest collection on Saturday with dozens of new items ahead of the big weekend.

Vanessa Soto WDRFA and Saint Avenue All-Star Collab



WDRFA co-owner Gary Patterson says the business released 40 different items since this is the first year in nearly 40 years that Indianapolis has hosted the All-Star game.

“Between apparel and some of our new home-goods, like candles, it’s super exciting to be able to do 40 pieces at one time,” added co-owner Mike Gillis.

On top of what’s already in store this week, WDRFA is launching exclusive items during All-star Weekend.

WRTV WDRFA Clothing

“Next week, we’re doing an additional 10 pieces. We’re doing a collaboration with another local Indiana brand, Saint Avenue,” said Gillis.

“We’re centering it around sports in general because it’s All-Star. We have Letterman jackets, pendants, basketballs, t-shirts, hoodies and socks. There's a lot of different, unique items,” added Patterson.

WDRFA is a black-owned business that’s been around for eight-years but just got a storefront last summer.

Vanessa Soto WDRFA and Saint Avenue All-Star Collab

They’re ready to have people from all over come through their doors next weekend.

“I’m excited because we worked really hard to provide quality goods and anytime you get attention or more foot traffic, you want to be ready for it," said Patterson. "I think we're truly prepared."

Gillis says their customers love the message behind the business.

WRTV

WDRFA All-Star Collection

“We don’t ruin from adversity can mean a million different things to a million different people but with that acronym, we’re able to reach people and being black owned, that’s a message that resonates in many ways,” added Gillis.

The store, located on Capitol Avenue in the old Stutz building, will be launching their new items in collaboration with Saint Avenue on Friday, Feb. 16 from 7-10 p.m.

For more details on the store, click here.