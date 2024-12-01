Local market celebrates ‘Small Business Saturday’ by showcasing women, minority entrepreneurs

INDIANAPOLIS — Black Friday is over, but holiday shopping certainly isn’t.

An event on Indy’s Northwest side was all about encouraging folks to skip the big box retailers and to buy local by supporting women and minority entrepreneurs for Small Business Saturday.

This year the annual event was celebrated at the Women and Minority Small Business Saturday Market inside of Indy’s Global Village.

“It’s very important to give those businesses a platform for them to reach more customers and to let people know of the services that they offer,” said organizer Jerilyn Lewis.

She and her sisters have been putting on similar events since 2014 to showcase women and minority-owned businesses.

“We’re a mental health therapy practice. We wrote some books to go along with the therapy practice because we believe in healing the whole person,” explained Athena Salisbury who helps runs Empowered Living Inc.

Salisbury was among 75 unique vendors who set up shop at the market.

“We kind of come together as a community and get our names out there about our different products because we don’t get the exposure big box retailers always get,” Brianna Long told WRTV.

Long is the owner of That’s My Flavor Popcorn and was there Saturday selling the gourmet treat with her son Kaleeb.

“When you support local businesses, it gives them the support they need to keep on going and maybe make it big someday,” he said.

Saturday’s event was not just a chance for shoppers to support local businesses, but also an opportunity for entrepreneurs to help uplift each other as well.

“When I come here, I see everybody. It’s like a big family, so we do this to support each other for one thing and to network,” said Clarence Walton, the CEO of Strength Factory Personal Training,

“Those big box stores are going to be all right but sometimes these businesses just need our dollars,” added Cassandra Porter.

Porter came with her daughter Lindsey to do some holiday shopping and put dollars back into minority communities.

“You’re helping someone pay their rent. You’re helping someone make a car payment. You’re helping someone buy Christmas presents,” explained Lewis. “It’s very important we support each other.”

Lewis hopes to host another market next year for “Christmas in July.”

