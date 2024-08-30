Local non-profit finds once-stolen food truck with kitchen interior missing

INDIANAPOLIS — A local non-profit has now found their once-stolen food truck, but it’s not in good shape.

“The Smoking Pastor Project” had their food truck stolen in the early hours of August 10. The incident was caught on video.

WATCH | Surveillance footage of the crime

Food trailer thief footage

Thieves in a black pick-up truck took the food trailer from a church in the 9000 block of Haverstick Road around midnight.

Police reports say the white trailer was recovered on Friday but was stripped of its kitchen interior.

The group helps provide free food to central Indiana communities in need.

If you recognize the truck in the video or know anything about the incident, contact IMPD.