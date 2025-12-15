Local nonprofit helps bring holiday joy to grieving kids

INDIANAPOLIS — A local nonprofit is working to make the holidays brighter for children coping with grief.

Brooke’s Place supports children, teens, and young adults in central Indiana as they navigate the loss of a loved one — a journey that can be especially difficult during the holidays.

For the past 11 years, the organization has hosted an annual Holiday Store, giving young people the opportunity to select gifts for themselves and their families at no cost. The event is designed to ease financial stress for caregivers while creating space for joy.

WRTV

“It’s really special that when we do the Holiday Store, it kind of takes some of that stress out of gift-buying for caregivers and also really gives the opportunity to lean into joy for our kids,” said Tara Ntumba, support group director at Brooke’s Place, who’s helped coordinate the event for years.

Ntumba told WRTV this is something she and the non-profit believe is especially needed this time of year.

“It's also important for families to know that they are remembered in this holiday season,” she said.

WRTV

Community sponsors help make the event possible, volunteering their time and resources to stock the store.

“Seeing the kids come in — they’re so excited,” said Jeff Curtis, with Watermark, one of the event’s original and largest sponsors.

“They get shopping bags, they’re filling them up, and they’re just giddy. Doing this each year gives you a chance to pause and reflect,” he added.

Brooke’s Place serves kids as young as three years old up through age 29.

Last year, they estimated they served more than 4,000 Hoosiers alone with their programming.

They expect more than 500 children and their families.

To learn more about programming or to contribute to the holiday store, click here.