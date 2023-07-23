Local nonprofit holds inaugural 'Stop the Violence Back to School' event

INDIANAPOLIS — On Saturday morning, dozens of families headed to Stanley Strader Park on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The Identity Outreach Program and Trenchy Kool Kidsheld their inaugural 'Stop the Violence Back to School' event.

Dezondria Moore brought her to kids to get school supplies.

"We just had things at the house that we had to pay for, like getting the foundation and air conditioner replaced, so those were pretty big tickets. Being able to come here and get the free shirts, bottoms and school supplies was honestly very helpful," said Moore.

At the event, families were able to pick up notebooks, folders, clothes and everything they need to start the new school year. There was also free haircuts and prizes raffled off.

"Just bringing minority partners in the community together — different low income families together — and giving them the resources that they need so they can be successful in the community as they return back to the school year," Jasmine Tucker, founder of Identity Outreach Program, said.

Idenity Outreach Program is a nonprofit that helps at-risk youth with mental health resources.

"I used to live in this community when I was younger and I was a fresh teenage mom so it’s important for me to give back," Tucker said.

Tucker says it's not only about giving back but spreading the message to stop the violence.

"We noticed there’s been like a high crime rate going on in Indianapolis, Indiana. We also just lost a brother in June," Tucker said.

Tucker's brother, 33-year-old Michael Hess, was killed in a drive by shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on June 7, 2023.

"This is his passion, working in the community," Tucker said.

Tucker says she and all of her siblings share that passion for giving back and will keep working to make a difference.

"It’s four brothers and four sisters. We’re very supportive of each other. If one doesn't have it, we go to the other one. If the other one doesn't have it, we work together as a unit. Imagine if we can put that reflection back onto the world and we treat thy neighbors like that, I think it can be very beneficial and we can start to see the communities come together and be successful with each other," Tucker said.

