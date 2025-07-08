Local organization empowers youth amid teen violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — As the city of Indianapolis works to combat teen violence, a local organization is working to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Honest Living 4 Young Women is conducting a summer camp aimed at teaching youth about entrepreneurship and the importance of saving money.

The program is called Grind Mode Career Summer Camp, designed for youth ages 11 to 15. The camp aims to empower them as they work toward solutions for teen violence.

“You can either follow the bad crowd or follow the good crowd,” Founder Ashley Morgan said, reflecting on the pressure youth face.

The initiative aims to help participants build generational wealth and foster positive mindsets about the future. “We want you to be determined to do something different,” Morgan said, highlighting lessons that extend beyond typical classroom subjects.

The agenda on Tuesday includes lessons on hygiene, with discussions about the importance of routine personal care. Future sessions will delve into entrepreneurship, a timely topic in light of recent violence in the community.

Just this past weekend, a mass shooting in Indianapolis resulted in the deaths of two teens and injuries to five individuals under the age of 21.

One 13-year-old participant, Kalia Johnson, recalled the chaos she experienced downtown during the shooting.

"I was running for my life. I was scared," Johnson said.

She is now focused on finding a better path.

“Before this, I was horrible, to be honest, but since I came here, I’ve been different.”

The program promotes self-reflection, self-awareness and self-determination, vital skills for youth navigating challenging circumstances.

WRTV

“It’s important to be successful so you won’t have to be in the streets and deal with things you don’t want to deal with,” participant Listopher Woods stated, affirming the program's impact.

Ladajaih Woods, Listopher's sister and fellow participant, shares what she's learned through the program.

“You don’t have to be mean to be tough. You can be tough by being nice and good to each other,” she said.

As Indianapolis confronts its challenges, Honest Living 4 Young Women is determined to be part of the solution, building tomorrow's leaders today