Longtime Broad Ripple Bakery re-opening after being bought by two friends

BROAD RIPPLE — Many changes have come to the Broad Ripple area over the past decade, including the departure of many businesses, so some customers are stepping up to keep the small businesses open.

Friends Isaac Roman and Thomas Hays have worked in various kitchens around the Indianapolis area. They both share a deep love and appreciation for the pastries at Rene’s Bakery in Broad Ripple.

A couple of months ago, the owner of Rene’s fell ill and was unable to keep the restaurant going.

He was getting ready to close the bakery for good when Hays and Roman came forward.

“He kept getting swept away to the hospital. We kind of knew that he was thinking of selling and I told him right away, ‘Whatever it is, I'll make it happen,’” Roman said.

“We felt like we had to do everything we could to keep it around and continue Albert's legacy,” Hays added.

Hays and Roman bought the bakery and are set to re-open the Broad Ripple staple on Friday with little change to the original menu.

“You'd be able to get the same croissant you had 20 years ago,” Hays said.

Hays and Roman both hope to add some new items as well.

“If we're not here, we're researching. Always thinking about the business,” they said.

Hays says they are happy to keep the bakery open to fulfill his dream of operating his own business, and he is also excited that a part of Broad Ripple will stay the same.

“We want to keep with the times in Broad Ripple but at the same time, we need some of the places that people like me remember,” Hays explained.

“We have to keep some of the things that made Broad Ripple — Broad Ripple.”

More information on the bakery can be found on theirInstagram page.

