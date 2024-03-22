Looking for last minute March Madness tickets? Here's how to avoid getting scammed

INDIANAPOLIS — Basketball fans are flocking to see their favorite teams play for March Madness.

With action getting underway this weekend at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the tournament is also a time scammers prey on fans looking for tickets.

“We got our tickets right when we found out Marquette was coming here. We’re from Milwaukee so it wasn’t that far of a drive,” said Jennie & Steve Maier who are Marquette Fans. “We went through Ticketmaster and bought fan verified re-sale tickets.”

The couple snagged last minute tickets to watch Marquette in the first rounds of the tournament in Indianapolis.

With tickets going fast, some folks are now relying on re-sellers, and experts are sharing tips with fans to avoid online scams.

“You want to do your research, look at BBB.org to see if there’s information on the seller. You can also go to verifiedticketsource.com to see if they are a member of the National Associate of Ticket Brokers” said Jennifer Adamany, the Director of Communication for the Better Business Bureau.

“Ask for all the information up front. What’s the refund policy? Where are the seats located? What’s the form of payment they’re seeking?"

The BBB also suggests:



Buying from a verified source whenever possible.

Paying with a credit card when you can, which typically has protection if you need to get your money back.

Don’t fall into pressure tactics, like the seller rushing you to make your purchase.

If you’re buying from social media platforms do some digging on the seller beforehand.

“See when they created their profile. Certainly see if you have any mutual friends in common, don’t take it at face value just because they’re on a social media platform that you’re on,” explained Adamany.

Whether it's tickets to March Madness or any major event, the BBB says it’s always best to be cautious.

“Look at those really low prices because that’s going to be a big red flag,” added Adamany.

For more information on tips or to report a scam, click here.

