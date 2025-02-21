Lou Malnati’s to close all Indianapolis-area locations in March

INDIANAPOLIS — Lou Malnati’s, an iconic chain known for its Chicago-style deep-dish pizza, announced it will be closing all Indianapolis-area locations next month.

The following locations will close on March 4:



Lou Malnati’s Avon, located at 8806 E US 36

Lou Malnati’s Carmel, located at 11435 Spring Mill Road

Lou Malnati's Broad Ripple, located at 6320 Ferguson Street

Lou Malnati’s Greenwood, located at 791 S State Rd 135



A spokesperson for the pizza chain says the pizzerias did not meet performance expectations over the past few years.

“We believe that our decision to leave the Indianapolis market will allow us to focus on strengthening our brand in other areas for the long-term success of our business,” the spokesperson said.

There are still two Lou Malnati’s locations in Indiana, both located in the northwest part of the state.

WATCH RELATED STORY | Gray Brothers Cafeteria in Mooresville to close after building sale, relocate