Love Fest hopes to promote love over violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday morning, the community came together to spread love instead of violence during Love Fest.

The fest came just one day after Indianapolis hit a tragic milestone of 100 people killed so far this year.

“It’s hard to believe we’re already at 100,” Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Captain Don Wilhammer said. “People need to take a breath, calm down and not resort to violence to solve their problems.”

Out of those 100 people, 14 of them have been minors.

Regardless of if the number is one or 100, a life lost is one too many.

However, a basketball tournament as part of the Love Fest brought the community together, showing that despite what may be going on right in their backyard, they can come together without violence.

“We need to make sure we are creating better pathways for them so that they don’t rely on violence, especially because society today is so complex as it is,” Ashley Gurvitz, Love Fest organizer, said.

The festival is all about promoting love and support to those around you.

“When we exhibit more love, that means there is more faith and less fear,” Gurvitz said.

Community members hope that with one game, conversation or relationship at a time, the violence that plagues Indianapolis can come to an end.

“We’re standing in solidarity and showing that love is our way of winning this,” Gurvitz said.