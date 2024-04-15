Loved ones hold balloon release for 19-year-olds who were shot, killed in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — Family and friends of Aaliyah Wortman and Londyn Coleman gathered Sunday afternoon to honor the girls’ lives, share stories and release balloons in their memory.

Wortman and Coleman, both 19-years-old, were shot and killed at an apartment complex near East 46th Street and North Post Road in Lawrence on Friday night.

WRTV

When officers arrived at the scene, they located Wortman and Coleman, along with 27-year-old Spencer Lawson, suffering from gunshot injuries. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“They were two of the sweetest girls you’ll ever meet. They had such positive energy. They were the life of the party, and everyone loved them,” loved one Elizabeth Hawkins said.

WRTV

IMPD has not yet made an arrest in this case yet. Hawkins says not knowing who or why the shooting happened is the worst.

“Just thinking over and over again why were they there? Why did this happen,” Hawkins said.

WRTV

Wortman and Coleman were cousins, but their family says their bond made them feel more like sisters.

“It makes me happy that they had such a big impact on so many peoples lives. Everyone that knew them, loved them,” Hawkins said.