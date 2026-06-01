Loved ones mourn loss of recent IU Indianapolis grad fatally shot in downtown Indy parking garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Loved ones remember a 23-year-old after he was fatally shot in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage last week.

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Those who knew Brett Scrogham say they're sharing memories of the young man they say touched countless lives.

"It truly is just a heartache, devastating loss that I and many people are feeling right now," a family friend said.

Indianapolis police say Scrogham was shot Thursday evening in a parking garage on South Capitol near the Indiana Convention Center. He later died at a hospital.

Dwayne Sawyer is family friend and says he's known Brett and his family for over a decade. He says their families both participated in the Christian Communicators of America speech and debate league.

"I was a debate coach on the league we were in, and he taught me things too, about myself. Not only did I try to help him and teach debate techniques and skills, but just the way he would listen, learn and challenge," Sawyer said.

IU confirmed Brett was a recent grad of the Kelley School of Business Indianapolis, and according to his LinkedIn, he recently started a job as a development analyst. At IU-Indy, he was the co-president of the real estate club and in honor societies.

"He was about to change the world. I truly, truly, mean that. Brett was that spark; he had that x-factor, if you will. Not only was he intelligent, articulate, young Christian man, he just had that something special still within him that I knew, we all knew, he was destined for greatness," Sawyer said.

Sawyer says Scrogham comes from a family that pours into their community and is very giving and loving.

"We are fortunate that we can walk alongside them and be there to help comfort and cry with and mourn with them in their time of need," Sawyer said.

IMPD says a person at the scene of the shooting was detained and later released.

Police say they're making good progress in the investigation and encourage anyone with any more information to come forward.